A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car on the outskirts of Leeds.

It occurred at about 9.10am this morning, Saturday September 28, when a black motorcycle and a silver Kia Rio were in collision on the A58 Whitehall Road, near to the Valley Inn pub, in Drighlington.

Emergency services attended and medical attention was provided to the 51-year-old male motorcycle rider who died at the scene.

The biker died after the collision this morning.

The other driver was treated for minor injuries and later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

A road closure was put in place while full investigation work was carried out.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision.

Anyone who saw either vehicle just before the collision or has information and or footage is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police log 444 of September 28. Information can also be given online at the LiveChat.