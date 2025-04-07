18 pictures of Harewood House's new adventure playscape in Leeds after being opened by Emmerdale stars

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST

A brand new adventure play area has opened at Harewood House in Leeds.

The new ‘Adventure Playscape’ features climbing towers, bridges, slides, hideouts, swings and a zipwire.

It has been designed by award-winning playgrounds company Touchwood Play to “protect Harewood’s Grade I listed landscape and wildlife,” while providing a mixture of “physical and sensory play” for children of all ages.

Harewood House’s new playscape was officially opened on Friday (April 4), by David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood, and three stars from the cast of Emmerdale.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson was there to capture the moment...

A new adventure play area has officially opened in the grounds of Harewood House.

1. Adventure Playscape at Harewood House

A new adventure play area has officially opened in the grounds of Harewood House. | Tony Johnson

David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood, was joined by Emmerdale stars Natalie J. Robb, Amy Walsh and Ash Palmisciano to officially cut the ribbon.

2. Adventure Playscape at Harewood House

David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood, was joined by Emmerdale stars Natalie J. Robb, Amy Walsh and Ash Palmisciano to officially cut the ribbon. | Tony Johnson

It has been carefully designed by award-winning playground designers Touchwood Play.

3. Adventure Playscape at Harewood House

It has been carefully designed by award-winning playground designers Touchwood Play. | Tony Johnson

The use of natural materials and nods to Harewood’s heritage let the Playscape blend organically into its woodland setting.

4. Adventure Playscape at Harewood House

The use of natural materials and nods to Harewood’s heritage let the Playscape blend organically into its woodland setting. | Tony Johnson

Harewood’s Adventure Playscape, which has been built over the winter months, has living willow woven through.

5. Adventure Playscape at Harewood House

Harewood’s Adventure Playscape, which has been built over the winter months, has living willow woven through. | Tony Johnson

There is plenty to keep the energetic youngsters entertained.

6. Adventure Playscape at Harewood House

There is plenty to keep the energetic youngsters entertained. | Tony Johnson

