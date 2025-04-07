The new ‘Adventure Playscape’ features climbing towers, bridges, slides, hideouts, swings and a zipwire.
It has been designed by award-winning playgrounds company Touchwood Play to “protect Harewood’s Grade I listed landscape and wildlife,” while providing a mixture of “physical and sensory play” for children of all ages.
Harewood House’s new playscape was officially opened on Friday (April 4), by David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood, and three stars from the cast of Emmerdale.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson was there to capture the moment...
