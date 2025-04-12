14 rocking pictures as hundreds of Leeds music lovers queue down street for Record Store Day

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 16:06 BST

Hundreds of music lovers braved long queues on Record Store Day in Leeds.

The annual event, which first began in 2008, sees fans flock to stores across the country in an attempt to get their hands on limited edition vinyl presses and it’s not unusual to see some come prepared with chairs and sleeping bags.

Music lovers camped outside a number of popular Leeds stores, including Jumbo Records in Merrion Centre and The Vinyl Whistle in Headingley.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured these rocking pictures of the dedicated fans...

Gavin Quinlan and son Niall, of Fairburn Ings, with their record haul after over eight hours in the queue.

1. Jumbo Records on Record Store Day

Gavin Quinlan and son Niall, of Fairburn Ings, with their record haul after over eight hours in the queue. | Steve Riding

Picture of the queues outside Crash Records, located on the Headrow.

2. Crash Records on Record Store Day

Picture of the queues outside Crash Records, located on the Headrow. | Steve Riding

Dozens queued outside Jumbo Records, located inside the Leeds Merrion Centre.

3. Jumbo Records on Record Store Day

Dozens queued outside Jumbo Records, located inside the Leeds Merrion Centre. | Steve Riding

Nick Fraser, co-owner of Jumbo Records.

4. Jumbo Records on Record Store Day

Nick Fraser, co-owner of Jumbo Records. | Steve Riding

Fans queue outside The Vinyl Whistle in Headingley.

5. The Vinyl Whistle on Record Store Day

Fans queue outside The Vinyl Whistle in Headingley. | Steve Riding

Gary Rodgers, who travelled from Middlesborough to get his records.

6. Crash Records on Record Store Day

Gary Rodgers, who travelled from Middlesborough to get his records. | Steve Riding

