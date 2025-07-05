13 splendid pictures as Dragon Boat Race rows into Waterfront Festival 2025 at Leeds Dock

Published 5th Jul 2025

The beloved Dragon Boat Race rowed back into Leeds Dock earlier today.

Teams of rowers took part in the ever-popular Dragon Boat Race along Leeds Dock, while other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf.

Dozens of team’s competed between 10am and 5pm today (Saturday, July 5) for the chance to be crowned the champion. There were also prizes for the best fancy dressed team.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down to Leeds Dock to capture the best of the action...

Some Morley Pirates put their oars to it.

Some Morley Pirates put their oars to it. | Steve Riding

Ward Hadaway lawyers team of Leeds.

Ward Hadaway lawyers team of Leeds. | Steve Riding

Northern Superchargers bowler Adil Rashid visited the festival as he keeps wicket for Oliver Jackson, seven, of Tockwith.

Northern Superchargers bowler Adil Rashid visited the festival as he keeps wicket for Oliver Jackson, seven, of Tockwith. | Steve Riding

Jacobs Consulting of Leeds.

Jacobs Consulting of Leeds. | Steve Riding

Other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf.

Other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf. | Steve Riding

24 teams competed in this year's race.

24 teams competed in this year's race. | Steve Riding

