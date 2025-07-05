Teams of rowers took part in the ever-popular Dragon Boat Race along Leeds Dock, while other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf.

Dozens of team’s competed between 10am and 5pm today (Saturday, July 5) for the chance to be crowned the champion. There were also prizes for the best fancy dressed team.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down to Leeds Dock to capture the best of the action...

1 . Leeds Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock Some Morley Pirates put their oars to it. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock Ward Hadaway lawyers team of Leeds. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock Northern Superchargers bowler Adil Rashid visited the festival as he keeps wicket for Oliver Jackson, seven, of Tockwith. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock Jacobs Consulting of Leeds. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock Other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Leeds Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock 24 teams competed in this year's race. | Steve Riding Photo Sales