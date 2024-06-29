Teams of rowers took part in the ever-popular Dragon Boat Race along Leeds Dock, while other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf.
This year’s event saw 25 teams competing in the Dragon Boat Race from 10am – 5pm today (Saturday, June 29) for the chance to be crowned the champion.
There were also prizes for the best fancy dressed team.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down to Leeds Dock to capture the best of the action.
