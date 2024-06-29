15 of the best pictures as Waterfront Festival 2024 returns to Leeds Dock

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jun 2024, 18:10 BST

Leeds Waterfront Festival returned to the city with a splash today.

Teams of rowers took part in the ever-popular Dragon Boat Race along Leeds Dock, while other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf.

This year’s event saw 25 teams competing in the Dragon Boat Race from 10am – 5pm today (Saturday, June 29) for the chance to be crowned the champion.

There were also prizes for the best fancy dressed team.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed down to Leeds Dock to capture the best of the action.

Dragon Boat racing.

1. Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock

Dragon Boat racing. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding

Leeds Irish Health and Homes Dragon Boat racing team.

2. Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock

Leeds Irish Health and Homes Dragon Boat racing team. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding

Leeds Dads team put in the effort as drummer Colin Tran fires them up.

3. Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock

Leeds Dads team put in the effort as drummer Colin Tran fires them up. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding

Ward Hadaway Law Firm Dragon Boat racing team.

4. Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock

Ward Hadaway Law Firm Dragon Boat racing team. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding

The St George's Crypt team in action.

5. Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock

The St George's Crypt team in action. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding

The St George's Crypt supporters.

6. Waterfront Festival at Leeds Dock

The St George's Crypt supporters. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding

