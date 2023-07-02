Pictures of the first day of Leeds Waterfront Festival 2023 as families head to Leeds Docks and Granary Wharf
Teams of rowers took part in the ever-popular Dragon Boat Race along Leeds Docks while other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf.
This year also sees the return of the British Street Food Awards for the first time since 2016, giving visitors the opportunity to try out a range of tasty dishes being served up by 12 different traders, including OI Dumplings, Acropolis Street Food and Little Red Food Truck.
The festivities will continue today (Sunday) and you can check out some of Saturday’s highlights in the gallery below: