Leeds Waterfront Festival returned with a splash as people clambered to the riverside to enjoy the annual event.

Teams of rowers took part in the ever-popular Dragon Boat Race along Leeds Docks while other activities such as paddle boarding and kayaking were available by Granary Wharf.

This year also sees the return of the British Street Food Awards for the first time since 2016, giving visitors the opportunity to try out a range of tasty dishes being served up by 12 different traders, including OI Dumplings, Acropolis Street Food and Little Red Food Truck.

The festivities will continue today (Sunday) and you can check out some of Saturday’s highlights in the gallery below:

Leeds Waterfront Festival It was a fun-packed first day at the Leeds Waterfront Festival.

Leeds Waterfront Festival The Dragon Boat Race was one of the highlights as Leeds Waterfront Festival kicked off on Saturday. The event saw 25 teams racing along Leeds Dock to win the coveted trophy.

Rowers from the Noahs Ark IDHL team The Waterfront Festival will be held all weekend by Leeds Dock, with DJs, street food and events all taking place. Pictured are rowers from the Noahs Ark IDHL team

Dragon Boat Racing As well as the Dragon Boat Racing, the festival features open water swimming, paddle boarding, canoeing and kayaking.