Swinnow Park, Wetherby: Work begins on housing scheme set to deliver nearly 800 new homes in Leeds market town
Swinnow Park is a new project located off Racecourse Approach, just north of Wetherby Racecourse. Developed by Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, the first phase is set to launch this summer.
The housebuilder has worked closely with local residents, Leeds City Council, and other key stakeholders to create plans for this new community, which will feature more than 760 homes, including two, three, four, and five-bedroom houses, as well as two-bedroom apartments.
The new homes will be constructed with energy efficiency in mind, adhering to proposed changes in building regulations such as the Future Homes Standard.
Some of the homes will be designated as affordable housing.
Swinnow Park homes will also include practical features such as triple glazing, electric vehicle (EV) charging points, wastewater heat recovery, and thermal door and window lintels, all designed to retain heat and reduce energy costs.
Upon completion, the development will incorporate green spaces, including both maintained and wild planting areas, along with play areas for children.
Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “We are looking forward to bringing a new community to this lovely market town with our innovative development.
A newly built home provides many benefits, including energy efficiency, modern features, lower maintenance costs, and warranties.”