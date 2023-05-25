Leeds news you can trust since 1890
People's Postcode Lottery Leeds results: Lucky Oakwood street wins up to £6k in daily lottery prize

A Leeds street has won the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize today (May 25).
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 25th May 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read

Lucky residents living in Ravenscar Mount, Oakwood, have scooped up to £6,000. The LS8 4LU postcode is one the 20 daily prize winners across the UK today. Residents who have signed up to the draw will receive £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into draws.

Earlier this year, four neighbours in a Leeds town celebrated after winning £120,000 in the lottery. It was the second time the street has proven lucky in less than a year after the winning postcode was drawn in May, netting players £1,000 each on that occasion.

Ravenscar Mount, Oakwood (Photo: Google)Ravenscar Mount, Oakwood (Photo: Google)
At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.1billion to date for charities and organisations.

