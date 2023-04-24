Lucky residents living in Brookhill Crescent, Alwoodley, have scooped up to £6,000. The LS17 8QB postcode is one the 20 daily prize winners across the UK today. Residents who have signed up to the draw will receive £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Last month, four neighbours in a Leeds town celebrated after winning £120,000 in the lottery. It was the second time the street has proven lucky in less than a year after the winning postcode was drawn in May, netting players £1,000 each on that occasion.

Lucky residents living in Brookhill Crescent, Alwoodley, have scooped up to £6,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery (Photo: Google)