People's Postcode Lottery Leeds results: Lucky Alwoodley street wins up to £6k in daily lottery prize

A Leeds street has won the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize today (April 24).

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read

Lucky residents living in Brookhill Crescent, Alwoodley, have scooped up to £6,000. The LS17 8QB postcode is one the 20 daily prize winners across the UK today. Residents who have signed up to the draw will receive £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

Last month, four neighbours in a Leeds town celebrated after winning £120,000 in the lottery. It was the second time the street has proven lucky in less than a year after the winning postcode was drawn in May, netting players £1,000 each on that occasion.

Lucky residents living in Brookhill Crescent, Alwoodley, have scooped up to £6,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery (Photo: Google)
Lucky residents living in Brookhill Crescent, Alwoodley, have scooped up to £6,000 in the People's Postcode Lottery (Photo: Google)

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1billion to date for charities and organisations.

