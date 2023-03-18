News you can trust since 1890
Leeds neighbours land £120,000 People's Postcode Lottery win

Four neighbours in a Leeds town are celebrating today after winning £120,000 with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

By YEP reporter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:35 GMT- 1 min read

The lottery winners each pocketed cheques for £30,000 when their Otley postcode - LS21 3AE - was drawn as the winner of Saturday’s prize.

It’s the second time the street has proven lucky in less than a year after the winning postcode was drawn in May, netting players £1,000 each on that occasion.

The winners have chosen to remain anonymous.

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.
Postcode Lottery players have struck it lucky in across the city multiple times in recent years, with the big Postcode Millions prize being won in 2022 by neighbours in Moortown, who shared a whopping £3.2 million. Just last month, neighbours in Cookridge had a Valentine’s Day surprise when LS16 6FL was drawn, bagging players £1,000 for every ticket they play with.

Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “Congratulations to our lucky winners in Otley. I hope they enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun plans for their winnings.”

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds for thousands of charities and local good causes, including Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT).

Moortown neighbours celebrate their win in 2022.
