People's Postcode Lottery Leeds: Morley residents celebrating as lucky street wins up to £1,000 per ticket

By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
A south Leeds street is celebrating after winning in today’s Postcode Lottery.

Players living in Bantam Grove Lane, Morley, have scooped up to £6,000 as their postcode was named as one of the daily prize winners in today’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The LS27 8PQ postcode was one of 20 daily winners across the UK today (Thursday, October 31).

Players living in Bantam Grove Lane, Morley, have scooped up to £6,000.placeholder image
Players living in Bantam Grove Lane, Morley, have scooped up to £6,000. | Google

Players have scooped £1,000 per ticket, up to a maximum of £6,000, and the winnings will soon arrive in their bank accounts.

Bantam Grove Lane is the fourth Leeds street to win this week after Christopher Road in Woodhouse won on Wednesday, while Alderton Bank, Alwoodley and Lincombe Drive, Roundhay both won as part of Monday’s prize draw.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

