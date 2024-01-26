Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Mills said heaps of waste accumulates every week with “nappies strewn all over” at the overflowing communal bin area outside his mum’s home on Beckhill Approach.

The bins, based directly outside his elderly mum Esmerelda’s home, are being emptied on a regular basis by Leeds City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue has been ongoing for more than two years on the estate, which is based between Meanwood and Potternewton.

Mr Mills, who has been campaigning for the council to take action on behalf of his mum, said: “The bins are being emptied. But if they empty the bin out today, by tomorrow, they’ll be full again. And it’s not just full, they are overflowing.

"We have been writing to the council collectively for some time now. It's getting to be weekly now and it has been like that for at least two years.”

The 54-year-old claims non-residents passing by are also dumping their trash in the bins, contributing to the large volume of rubbish.

A long-term resident of Beckhill Approach, in Chapel Allerton, has said the street has become a hotspot for rubbish and is attracting "rats the size of cats". Photo: James Hardisty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the waste was also attracting an increasing number of rats outside his mum’s property.

Mr Mills added: "The health hazard is the real problem. Because my mum’s right outside, she gets the brunt of all of it.

“The rats are the size of cats. You get nappies strewn all over the place.

“It's really, really not very pleasant, and it's not good for somebody's health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was a blow for his mum who is now 74 but has lived on the estate more than 40 years, and urged the local authority to take action.

Mr Mills said: “These people have worked really really hard for their properties. When they built the area, it was really nice.

“Now, I wouldn’t buy a house. I just wouldn't even entertain the thought.”

He claims there have been discussions about moving the location of the communal bins but the talks have stalled.