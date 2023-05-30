The 16-year-old suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a blade, in Sholebroke Terrace, Potternewton at just after midnight on Sunday (May 21).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not life threatening, but are potentially life-changing.

“Enquiries into the incident have established that the victim had attended a party at an address in the area and was attacked by two males after leaving the event.

The teenager was stabbed on Sholebroke Terrace, Potternewton, just after midnight on Sunday, May 21

“It has also been established that a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed it.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility quoting log 0053 of 21 May, or 13230280650.