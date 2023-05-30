Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Teenager suffers ‘life changing’ injuries in stabbing attack after leaving party in Potternewton, Leeds

A teenager was stabbed after leaving a party in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 30th May 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The 16-year-old suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a blade, in Sholebroke Terrace, Potternewton at just after midnight on Sunday (May 21).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which were not life threatening, but are potentially life-changing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries into the incident have established that the victim had attended a party at an address in the area and was attacked by two males after leaving the event.

The teenager was stabbed on Sholebroke Terrace, Potternewton, just after midnight on Sunday, May 21The teenager was stabbed on Sholebroke Terrace, Potternewton, just after midnight on Sunday, May 21
The teenager was stabbed on Sholebroke Terrace, Potternewton, just after midnight on Sunday, May 21

“It has also been established that a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed it.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility quoting log 0053 of 21 May, or 13230280650.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.