A man who runs a pest control company has said that this summer has been “horrendous” for the number of reports of rats in Leeds.

Kieran Sampler, (AGE), who runs VermiCure, said that he “can’t stress how bad it’s been for rats” this summer, saying that the increase has been causing by the rainy weather and an increase of food waste.

"It’s been crazy”, he said. “One of the reasons is because of how much rain there’s been. Usually when it’s warm rats don’t venture out but because it’s been wet it’s pushed them out of the drainage.

"I’ve been averaging about four or five rat jobs a day when normally in summer there’s about two a week.”

Kieran Sampler has called on Leeds City Council to address the increasing number of rats in the city. Photo: National World

Mr Sampler said that he has received work due to a backlog of reports made to Leeds City Council, though a spokesperson for the council said that it has “not seen any significant rise” in the number this summer.

Mr Sampler responded: “That’s hard to believe. I’ve had loads and I know other independents that have had a big influx this season.”

Mr Sampler said that he has received calls from across the city in homes, commercial buildings, high-rise flats, new build properties and farms.

He explained that he uses terriers to catch rats and also lures them into traps using sweets, Biscoff spread and Peperami meat to avoid the use of rat poison.

Kieran Sampler uses a terrier dog to help him catch rats at homes around Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Mr Sampler said that he receives numerous calls from clients who have tried using rat poison but found that the rodents have become “immune to it”.

He said: “They (the council) need to get on it because there’s a lot of stress for us independents and it’s only going to get worse during the winter. The rats are getting bigger, bolder and wiser.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Council services, including pest control, waste management, cleaner neighbourhood teams and Housing Leeds, continue to work together to make sure pest problems are dealt with as quickly and effectively as possible. We have not seen any significant rise in residents booking rat treatments this summer.