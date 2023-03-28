Fans have been left concerned by a “gaunt” selfie posted by Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen.

Amanda shared the selfie as part of a series of photos on Twitter to her 208,000 followers that documented her day on the farm.

In the final photo, Amanda smirks at the camera, with her hair in a messy bun.

Fans were quick to comment that she appeared to have lost some weight.

"Beautiful. Look like you’ve lost weight," one fan commented.

Another added: "You’re looking a bit gaunt. You alright?"

Amanda didn’t respond to any of the comments as she continued to post a number of other posts including photos of her children on the farm. In the following posts, Amanda included no other photos of herself.

The concerned comments come as Amanda recently reunited with her ex-husband Clive Owen, 68. The former couple, who have nine children together, announced the end of their marriage almost a year ago.

Since the split, the ex-couple have come together again, and Amanda has opened up about the realities of co-parenting.

After 21 years together, Amanda is now reportedly “inseparable” from her new partner, Robert Davies, who she has known for five years.