News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
11 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Our Yorkshire Farm shepherdess Amanda Owen sparks worry from fans after sharing ‘gaunt’ selfie

After sharing multiple photos on Twitter, Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has sparked concerns that she looks ‘gaunt’

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:19 BST

Fans have been left concerned by a “gaunt” selfie posted by Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen.

Amanda shared the selfie as part of a series of photos on Twitter to her 208,000 followers that documented her day on the farm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the final photo, Amanda smirks at the camera, with her hair in a messy bun.

Fans were quick to comment that she appeared to have lost some weight.

"Beautiful. Look like you’ve lost weight," one fan commented.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another added: "You’re looking a bit gaunt. You alright?"

Amanda shared a selfie as part of a series of photos on Twitter to her 208,000 followers that documented her day on the farm.
Amanda shared a selfie as part of a series of photos on Twitter to her 208,000 followers that documented her day on the farm.
Amanda shared a selfie as part of a series of photos on Twitter to her 208,000 followers that documented her day on the farm.

Amanda didn’t respond to any of the comments as she continued to post a number of other posts including photos of her children on the farm. In the following posts, Amanda included no other photos of herself.

The concerned comments come as Amanda recently reunited with her ex-husband Clive Owen, 68. The former couple, who have nine children together, announced the end of their marriage almost a year ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since the split, the ex-couple have come together again, and Amanda has opened up about the realities of co-parenting.

After 21 years together, Amanda is now reportedly “inseparable” from her new partner, Robert Davies, who she has known for five years.

The Sun reported a source told them: "Amanda and Robert have known each other many years — long before her split. Now he travels everywhere with her and they’ve become seemingly inseparable."

Amanda OwenOur Yorkshire FarmTwitter