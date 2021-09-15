Owen shot to fame alongside her husband after starring in the Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm.

The shepherdess shot to fame alongside her husband Clive Owen after starring in the Channel 5 hit documentary series.

Our Yorkshire Farm, which first aired back in 2018, follows the life of the pair living on one of the most remote farms in Britain with their 9 children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen has 9 children who all work alongside her and her husband on the farm.

Each episode spans a single season in the farming calendar showing each member of the family working to maintain the farm, including even their youngest child in the action- six-year-old Sidney.

The show received rave reviews from the get-go, receiving a 9.1 star rating on IMDb and a nomination for a National Television Award earlier this year.After this success Owen is now taking to the stage for her new live show aptly named Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess.

Sharing tales and anecdotes of her experience farming and raising a family in rural North Yorkshire, the visual performance also includes images of the highs and lows of farming life taken by Amanda herself.

The audience will learn about her upbringing in Huddersfield, and how she was inspired by James Herriot’s books to leave her town life behind and head to the countryside.

After working as a freelance dairy milker and alpaca shearer for several years, she eventually settled down as the shepherdess known to the public in the show alongside her husband Clive and flock of 1000 sheep.

Owen will be at Leeds Town Hall on Friday 8 October for the live show, with tickets available to purchase from the Leeds Town Hall website.Tickets are £21.45 including a 10% booking fee.

Find out more about the event on the Leeds Town Hall website.