Amanda Owen has praised Jeremy Clarkson for highlighting the difficulties that farmers face.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star, 48, from Huddersfield, has suggested that farmers “love” Clarkson, 62, thanks to his popular Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm.

The television presenter, best known for motoring shows Top Gear and The Grand Tour, has faced backlash in recent weeks for his hateful comments about Meghan Markle.

Clarkson detailed the level of “hatred” he has for the Duchess of Sussex in his column for The Sun and said that he "dreams of people throwing lumps of excrement at her".

Despite the recent scrutiny, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda has admitted that the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host has been very helpful to farming by shining a light on the challenges in the job.

"Farmers love him," the Our Yorkshire Farm star told Times Radio.

"I'm absolutely sure of that because he highlights the problems of farming even under his umbrella of humour and doing it all wrong. He has absolutely brought to the nation how difficult the job is."

It comes amid rumours that Amazon Prime is cutting ties with the 62-year-old from 2024 after the commissioned seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm.

Clarkson’s Farm follows the TV presenter as he gets to grips with running his 1,000 acres farm named Diddly Squat in the Cotswolds.

Jeremy Clarkson could be axed from Amazon Prime (Pic:Getty Images)

Season 2 of the popular farming show is scheduled to land on Amazon Prime on 10 February.

Clarkson has made a full statement about the situation on Instagram and claims he personally emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Christmas morning to apologise for The Sun article.

The column became the most complained about in history, with more than 20,800 complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso).

In his statement, Clarkson said: “The Sun quickly apologised, and I tried to explain myself. But still, there were calls for me to be sacked and charged with a hate crime.

“More than 60 MPs demanded action to be taken. ITV, who make Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Amazon, who make the Farm Show and the Grand Tour, were incandescent. I, therefore, wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was and then on Christmas morning, I emailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too.