Students are set to return to Leeds in the coming weeks, which means one thing: fancy dressed groups are set to populate the Otley Run again.

The famous 15-pub crawl through Headingley, Hyde Park and into the city centre has been a staple of student life in the city for many a year. It has become so well known that even non-students have begun arriving from across the country dressed as pirates, Vikings, golfers and cartoon characters to take on the boozy challenge.

The Otley Run has proved divisive for many though, with residents complaining about the drunken antics of those undertaking it. A public space protection order was extended in the summer by West Yorkshire Police to give them powers to issue fines for littering, public urination and harassment along the route.

The bar crawl will inevitably continue to attract punters though throughout the coming months. So with students about to return to the city, we’ve listed the 15 pubs and bars on the route according to the Otley Run’s official governing body:

1 . Manahatta The fifth spot on the Otley Run - Manahatta bar in Headingley - sees a step away from the traditional pubs and bars into more swish and swanky surroundings. The curved bar has plenty of room for mingling and has a lively atmosphere. Address: 19 Ash Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3JJ Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

2 . The Library Now entering double figures, The Library is the tenth stop on the run and often has live music or DJs to soundtrack your night as you enter the final strait. Address: 229 Woodhouse Ln., Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 3AP Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Three Horsehoes Next stop along the way is The Three Horseshoes. No booking is required; walk-ins are the way to get a table. So, make sure you check the weather and prepare for the rest of the run. Address: 98 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS16 5JG Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales