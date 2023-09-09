Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Otley Run 2023: All 15 pubs and bars featured on famous Leeds bar crawl's official route as freshers return

Students are set to return to Leeds in the coming weeks, which means one thing: fancy dressed groups are set to populate the Otley Run again.
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 08:38 BST

The famous 15-pub crawl through Headingley, Hyde Park and into the city centre has been a staple of student life in the city for many a year. It has become so well known that even non-students have begun arriving from across the country dressed as pirates, Vikings, golfers and cartoon characters to take on the boozy challenge.

The Otley Run has proved divisive for many though, with residents complaining about the drunken antics of those undertaking it. A public space protection order was extended in the summer by West Yorkshire Police to give them powers to issue fines for littering, public urination and harassment along the route.

The bar crawl will inevitably continue to attract punters though throughout the coming months. So with students about to return to the city, we’ve listed the 15 pubs and bars on the route according to the Otley Run’s official governing body:

The fifth spot on the Otley Run - Manahatta bar in Headingley - sees a step away from the traditional pubs and bars into more swish and swanky surroundings. The curved bar has plenty of room for mingling and has a lively atmosphere. Address: 19 Ash Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3JJ

1. Manahatta

The fifth spot on the Otley Run - Manahatta bar in Headingley - sees a step away from the traditional pubs and bars into more swish and swanky surroundings. The curved bar has plenty of room for mingling and has a lively atmosphere. Address: 19 Ash Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 3JJ Photo: Gary Longbottom

Now entering double figures, The Library is the tenth stop on the run and often has live music or DJs to soundtrack your night as you enter the final strait. Address: 229 Woodhouse Ln., Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 3AP

2. The Library

Now entering double figures, The Library is the tenth stop on the run and often has live music or DJs to soundtrack your night as you enter the final strait. Address: 229 Woodhouse Ln., Woodhouse, Leeds LS2 3AP Photo: Google

Next stop along the way is The Three Horseshoes. No booking is required; walk-ins are the way to get a table. So, make sure you check the weather and prepare for the rest of the run. Address: 98 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS16 5JG

3. The Three Horsehoes

Next stop along the way is The Three Horseshoes. No booking is required; walk-ins are the way to get a table. So, make sure you check the weather and prepare for the rest of the run. Address: 98 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS16 5JG Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The New Inn is the third stop on the Otley Run and is an old traditional pub with bay windows looking out on the road and a low ceiling. With some good deals on shots, it's one that runners can often get away with just slipping in briefly to. Address: 68 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 4BA

4. The New Inn

The New Inn is the third stop on the Otley Run and is an old traditional pub with bay windows looking out on the road and a low ceiling. With some good deals on shots, it's one that runners can often get away with just slipping in briefly to. Address: 68 Otley Rd, Headingley, Leeds LS6 4BA Photo: Google

