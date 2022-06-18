Lucky residents living at Beckhill Drive, Stainbeck, have won up to £3,000.

The LS7 2RW postcode is one of 20 across the UK to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have won £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have scooped the maximum £3,000.#

Beckhill Drive, Stainbeck (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.