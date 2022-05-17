Who won the £184m Euromillions jackpot?

The winner has decided to remain anonymous after winning the biggest ever UK lottery prize of £184,262,899.10.

Camelot's senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, Andy Carter, said: "This is absolutely incredible news. Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we're ecstatic that we've now received a claim."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arron Walshaw and his fiancee Ceri Hall won the £1m raffle prize back in 2018.

Here we take a look back at some past lucky winners from Leeds and Wakefield.

Sarah and Aldan Ibbetson

Sarah and Aldan Ibbetson, who live in Ilkley, won the £3,013,767 jackpot back in 2002.

Sarah and Aldan Ibbetson, who live in Ilkley, won the £3,013,767 jackpot back in 2002.

Sarah was on maternity leave as a dental nurse when she won the huge sum and says she will never forget the moment she discovered they had won.

The mum-of-three said: "We were at home watching the live draw on TV and we first thought we had five numbers, before we text in later and realised we had all six.

"It was surreal, that's the only way to describe it. We were in disbelief until we got it confirmed."

The lucky couple, who are both 41, had just had their first daughter and recently purchased a new house in Cookridge.

Leeds grandmother Susan Bradley matched five main numbers and the bonus ball back in 2015, earning herself a life-changing £99,074.

They now have three children and have invested their money into a new number plate manufacturing business, Number One Plates, based in Guiseley.

Sarah advised new lottery winners not to rush into making purchases, but to carefully consider where to invest the lottery money.

Arron Walshaw

Arron Walshaw and his fiancee Ceri Hall won the £1m raffle prize back in 2018.

Arron bought a lottery ticket in the midst of the couple saving up for a £50 camping trip - within 24 hours they discovered they were millionaires.

The plasterer from Wakefield famously claimed his ticket at the last minute and has since thanked the shopper who let him go first in the queue.

Had the other customer not let him go first, Arron believes he would have missed the deadline for the draw and lost the money.

The pair used the money to help them plan their dream wedding.

Alex Best

University of Bolton graduate Alex Best won a whopping £1m thanks to the National Lottery back in 2018.

After paying off his student loan, buying a house and purchasing his first car, Alex set about making his career dreams come true by using the money to pursue work in the music industry.

The Leeds-born winner took a £10-an-hour job at Flamingo Land theme park to gain experience in show production, before moving on to start his own business as a sound engineer a year later.

Speaking on his career ambitions, Alex told the National Lottery: “I love going to music festivals and gigs and my degree has helped me realise it’s what I want to do as a career. It’s what I love doing, hopefully I can go on tours with big music stars or work at festivals like Glastonbury.”

Susan Bradley

Leeds grandmother Susan Bradley matched five main numbers and the bonus ball back in 2015, earning herself a life-changing £99,074.

On her win, Susan told the National Lottery: "I am absolutely overjoyed. This win means my husband and I will never have to worry about money ever again."

Susan spent her winnings on a new car and plenty of treats for her four children and four grandchildren.

Lewis Gill

Lewis Gill won £100,000 in 2015 after his boss gifted him with a scratchcard as part of a workplace incentive scheme.

The life insurance consultant from Headingley believed the huge win was a reward for a run of good deeds.

Speaking to the National Lottery, he explained: “I'm not particularly superstitious or anything but I can’t help thinking that the win was some kind of cosmic pat on the back.

That morning, on my way to work, I was in a good mood and wanted to pass on some positivity: I gave up my seat on the bus, for instance, I let a couple go ahead of me in a queue and I helped a fellow passenger with his bags.

I joked with colleagues when I got into the office that maybe the universe would repay me, and we all laughed and agreed that karma probably didn't work like that.”