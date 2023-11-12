Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Nine moving pictures from the annual Leeds Jewish Remembrance Day service at BHH synagogue

Members of the Jewish community gathered in Leeds on Sunday for the Remembrance Day parade and service.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 12th Nov 2023, 18:06 GMT

The annual ceremony is one of a number of events in the city marking Remembrance Sunday, including the civic parade in Leeds city centre.

The Yahrzeit Memorial Service took place at the Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue, with the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the West Yorkshire Police band and The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire among those in attendance.

Here are some of the photo highlights from the service.

Speaking is Rabbi Anthony Gilbert who conducted the service

1. Yahrzeit Memorial Service

Speaking is Rabbi Anthony Gilbert who conducted the service Photo: Steve Riding

The Lord Lieutenant West Yorkshire Ed Anderson lays a wreath

2. Yahrzeit Memorial Service

The Lord Lieutenant West Yorkshire Ed Anderson lays a wreath Photo: Steve Riding

The parade marches to the memorial

3. Leeds Jewish Remembrance Day

The parade marches to the memorial Photo: Steve Riding

Flag bearers pictured outside the Beth Hamidrash Hagadol (BHH) synagogue in Roundhay, where the service took place

4. Yahrzeit Memorial Service

Flag bearers pictured outside the Beth Hamidrash Hagadol (BHH) synagogue in Roundhay, where the service took place Photo: Steve Riding

Ruth Wilson of the West Yorkshire Police band plays The Last Post

5. Yahrzeit Memorial Service

Ruth Wilson of the West Yorkshire Police band plays The Last Post Photo: Steve Riding

Rabbi Anthony Gilbert

6. Yahrzeit Memorial Service

Rabbi Anthony Gilbert Photo: Steve Riding

