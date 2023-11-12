Nine moving pictures from the annual Leeds Jewish Remembrance Day service at BHH synagogue
Members of the Jewish community gathered in Leeds on Sunday for the Remembrance Day parade and service.
The annual ceremony is one of a number of events in the city marking Remembrance Sunday, including the civic parade in Leeds city centre.
The Yahrzeit Memorial Service took place at the Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue, with the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the West Yorkshire Police band and The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire among those in attendance.
Here are some of the photo highlights from the service.
1 / 2