Leeds Jewish Remembrance Day 2022: The photo highlights from the ceremony at Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue

Members of the Jewish community in Leeds gathered at Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue on Street Lane on Sunday for Remembrance Day.

By Abi Whistance
23 hours ago

The annual ceremony, which was presented by Rabbi Anthony Gilbert, was amongst several events to mark Remembrance Sunday, including the civic parade in Leeds city centre.

Those laying wreaths included Fabian Hamilton, MP for Leeds North East, and the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Susan Baker.

Here are some of the photo highlights from Sunday’s ceremony.

1. Bugler Ruth Wilson of the West Yorkshire Police Band

Bugler Ruth Wilson of the West Yorkshire Police Band at the Leeds Jewish Community Annual Yahrzeit Memorial Service.

Photo: steve riding

2. Rabbi Anthony Gilbert conducted the ceremony

Rabbi Anthony Gilbert conducted the ceremony held at the Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue.

Photo: steve riding

3. Rabbi Anthony Gilbert conducts the ceremony

Leeds Jewish Community Annual Yahrzeit Memorial Service at the Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. Fabian Hamilton MP Leeds North East lays a wreath

Fabian Hamilton MP Leeds North East lays a wreath at the Leeds Jewish Community Annual Yahrzeit Memorial Service.

Photo: steve riding

