Leeds Jewish Remembrance Day 2022: The photo highlights from the ceremony at Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue
Members of the Jewish community in Leeds gathered at Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue on Street Lane on Sunday for Remembrance Day.
The annual ceremony, which was presented by Rabbi Anthony Gilbert, was amongst several events to mark Remembrance Sunday, including the civic parade in Leeds city centre.
Those laying wreaths included Fabian Hamilton, MP for Leeds North East, and the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Susan Baker.
Here are some of the photo highlights from Sunday’s ceremony.
