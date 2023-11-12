Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 poignant pictures from Leeds' Remembrance Sunday parade as crowds gather in city centre

Tributes were paid in Leeds to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during Leeds’ Remembrance Sunday service today.
By Joseph Keith
Published 12th Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT

The city’s formal Act of Remembrance took place as a parade set off from Leeds Civic Hall before joining with the traditional march to the war memorial on The Headrow. A two-minute silence was observed at 11am before a bugler sounded the Last Post, in memory of those who lost their lives in conflict.Crowds gathered in Leeds city centre to watch the service, as dignitaries and civic leaders laid wreaths at the war memorial to mark the remembrance.Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Al Garthwaite, said: “At a time when the world is blighted by so much conflict, it is more important than ever to come together as one community, to honour and remember those who laid down their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today, and to commemorate the sacrifices and celebrate the achievements of our armed forces personnel, past and present.”

Remembrance Day parade and service at the War Memorial on Victoria Gardens, The Headrow, Leeds.

1. Leeds Remembrance Sunday 2023

Remembrance Day parade and service at the War Memorial on Victoria Gardens, The Headrow, Leeds. Photo: steve riding

Cadets take the salute at Leeds Civic Hall

2. Leeds Remembrance Sunday 2023

Cadets take the salute at Leeds Civic Hall Photo: steve riding

Lord Mayor Coun Al Garthwaite and Children's Mayor Mohammed Hussein.

3. Leeds Remembrance Sunday 2023

Lord Mayor Coun Al Garthwaite and Children's Mayor Mohammed Hussein. Photo: steve riding

The parade marching through Leeds to the service.

4. Leeds Remembrance Sunday 2023

The parade marching through Leeds to the service. Photo: steve riding

Alderman Bill Hyde, President of the Leeds branch of the Royal British Legion.

5. Leeds Remembrance Sunday 2023

Alderman Bill Hyde, President of the Leeds branch of the Royal British Legion. Photo: steve riding

Wreaths being laid during the service.

6. Leeds Remembrance Sunday 2023

Wreaths being laid during the service. Photo: steve riding

