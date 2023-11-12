13 poignant pictures from Leeds' Remembrance Sunday parade as crowds gather in city centre

The city’s formal Act of Remembrance took place as a parade set off from Leeds Civic Hall before joining with the traditional march to the war memorial on The Headrow. A two-minute silence was observed at 11am before a bugler sounded the Last Post, in memory of those who lost their lives in conflict.Crowds gathered in Leeds city centre to watch the service, as dignitaries and civic leaders laid wreaths at the war memorial to mark the remembrance.Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Al Garthwaite, said: “At a time when the world is blighted by so much conflict, it is more important than ever to come together as one community, to honour and remember those who laid down their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today, and to commemorate the sacrifices and celebrate the achievements of our armed forces personnel, past and present.”