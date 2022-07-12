'He's one lucky baby boy': Leeds reacts as Olympic boxer Nicola Adams welcomes new son with girlfriend Ella Baig

The couple, who have been together four years, welcomed a baby boy after their fourth round of IVF, having started their fertility treatment in 2019.

The 39-year-old boxing Olympic gold medallist told Vogue magazine that her girlfriend Ms Baig, 22, had suffered a miscarriage and two failed IVF attempts before finding out she was pregnant.

"Brilliant news I am so happy for you both." commented one Facebook user.

"Awe congratulations he's going to be one lucky baby boy with two loving parents." said another.

The couple previously shared news of the pregnancy on Twitter with a picture of their ultrasound.

Ms Adams said: “We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding.

“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we’re going to be parents! We’re so excited to share this magical journey with you all, the ups, the downs, everything in between. Welcome to the world little one.”

Fans continued to send their congratulations the way of the new parents.

"Congratulations to all three of you, especially that lucky baby boy who will be waking up every day to two loving mums, and that awesome smile of Nicola's that the whole country fell in love with." commented on fan.

"Congratulations to them both. Wishing them all the best of luck." said another.

Another fan referred to the birth of a first child as being the most 'precious' of the moments.

"Congratulations this baby is going to be so loved. Congratulations to you both on the birth of your boy, I don't think there's a more precious moment." they commented.

In April 2022, the couple created an Instagram profile dedicated to their son called @babyadamsadventures which already boasts over 1.5k followers.

“We are so excited to announce to the world that @babyadamsadventures has arrived," she posted.