Moortown Primary School pupil Huey Martin learned to cycle last summer and took on his first big challenge a few weeks ago, cycling 10 laps of Moortown Park for humanitarian aid and refugee support organisation Choose Love. The five-year-old had been inspired to raise money after his parents read him The Day War Came, a poem written in response to the Government refusing entry to thousands of unaccompanied child refugees in 2016.

While Huey’s original aim was to raise a modest £50 for the cause, a total of £510 has been donated so far via his JustGiving page. Golf-based organisation The Gary Day Foundation then saw coverage of Huey’s fundraising in the Yorkshire Evening Post and wanted to award him for his efforts.

“He’s not your typical five-year-old,” said founder and former professional golf player Gary Day, who began the organisation to introduce people to the sport after a stroke in 2015 rendered him unfit to play. “He's more aware of circumstances and things that are going on in the world.”

Huey Martin, aged five received an award from the Gary Day Foundation's after taking part in a sponsored bike ride. Pictured left to right are Gary Day, Founder of the Gary Day Foundation, presenting the trophy to Huey Martin, with parents Phil and Laura Martin, teacher Mrs Wood and Jack Bateson, a professional boxer from Leeds and an ambassador for the Gary Day Foundation. Photo: James Hardisty

Gary told the YEP that what Huey did perfectly aligned with the ethos of his organisation, which draws upon his own knowledge of golf to get others involved in the sport while giving back to the community. He added: “I just thought that it's absolutely terrific that this kid has taken the initiative. You don't tend to see it nowadays. Everybody's on the opposite side of the fence.”

Leeds boxer Jack Bateson, an ambassador for the foundation, has now presented Huey with The Gary Day Foundation Award for Inspiring and Helping Others during a ceremony at Moortown Primary School.

Gary said: “It was absolutely terrific. We presented in the main assembly hall where the teachers bought in his classmates, who played quite a pivotal role in the day that he did his little sponsored ride. They all sort of jumped in to help him and support him as he went round and such. It was good that they were all there because they all played their own little part in in the fundraising.”