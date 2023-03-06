Nicola Adams has announced the launch of a free boxing course for young people, in partnership with The Prince’s Trust.

The former boxer, 40, from Leeds, visited one of The Trust’s boxing courses in Battersea, South London earlier this year.

In her new role as Goodwill Ambassador at the charity, she is now working to design her own course, ‘Get Started with Boxing’, which will open later this year.

Nicola Adams poses with a punch bag representing a key barrier that prevents women from getting active as part of the launch a ‘This Girl Can’ campaign. (Credit Rachel Adams/PA Wire)

The course will help those aged 16 to 30 to build their self-confidence, motivation and skills for work, whilst learning about the benefits of fitness both physically and mentally.

In the promotion video, which she posted on Instagram, Nicola said: “It’s important for me to help and support young people, because I know what it’s like to struggle. Particularly now it’s very hard going first through the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis. People really need somewhere where they can get support.”

The Olympic gold medalist is launching the new course for young people who are facing disadvantage or struggling to get their life on track, to help them on a pathway into further education, training or employment.

Nicola said the people she met through the launch of ‘Get Started with Boxing’ reminded her of herself growing up.

The new Prince’s Trust Goodwill Ambassador added: “Having a support network like The Prince’s Trust when I was younger would have been so so helpful to me, just knowing that I’d have people there with so much advice and experience.”

The programme will be a mix of practical and theory sessions to help boost young people’s confidence, improve communication skills and develop an understanding of how fitness and the fundamental techniques of boxing can benefit their mental health.

The former boxer explained: “The course will entail developing lots of new different skills as well as boxing, building their confidence, learning things that they will be able to take away and use for life.”

Nicola concluded the video with a bit of advice for young people who want to succeed, saying: “To always follow your dreams, anything is possible, you just have to believe in yourself.”

The announcement comes just a week after Nicola launched the new ‘This Girl Can With You’ campaign with an interactive boxing experience for women at Westfield Stratford City.

