New ITV documentary set to give a glimpse into Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow's family life with wife Lindsey

The special episode of ITV current affair series Tonight, titled ‘Lindsey and Rob: Living with MND’, will follow the former rugby league star and his devoted wife Lindsey, while showing the everyday reality of living with motor neurone disease (MND).

Rob was diagnosed with the debilitating illness back in 2019. He has raised a huge amount of money to build a specialist MND centre in Leeds with former teammate Kevin Sinfield, who carried Rob across the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon last month.

Lindsey Burrow has also been involved in the mammoth fundraising efforts, raising more than £80,000 by taking part in the race herself. She will be central to the new documentary, which shows her working as a full-time carer for Rob and mum to kids Macy, Maya and Jackson in their West Yorkshire home. Lindsey also works one day a week as a NHS physiotherapist.

The new documentary will give a glimpse into family life with Rob and Lindsey Burrow. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the film, she will say: “There are days where you just want to pull the duvet back over your head and you think, why is this happening? Why me?

"But you look at Rob and you look at the situation that he’s in and it suddenly brings you back to reality. If he can do what he does and face that with a smile on his face, then we can keep going.”

Later this month, the Burrow family will take on a mini race during the hugely popular Leeds 10K, which has been described as a “deserved lap of honour” for Rob, after he was pushed around the marathon course in May in a specially adapted chair by Kevin Sinfield.

Paul Brand, who will narrate the programme, said: “A brilliantly produced documentary with the incredible Lindsey Burrow and her family, following her perspective on living with Rob’s MND.”