A woman has said she was left “terrified” by a strange light she claims was moving across the skies over Leeds.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she saw the mysterious illumination at around 10pm on Thursday night (October 3) while outside her Holbeck apartment.

“I literally just nipped out to have a [cigarette], but before I could even light it, I noticed this light moving about in the sky,” she recalled.

“I quickly grabbed my phone and started recording. At first, I thought maybe it was a spotlight from a club, but then I thought: why is it moving so much?”

Her footage, which can be seen at the top of this page, shows a circular white light shifting in the night sky. It appears to move in a circular motion, fading in and out of view.

The woman, who has lived in the city for three years, added: “I was absolutely terrified. I barely had any sleep that night, because at first I thought maybe it was aliens.

“I had so many thoughts going through my head in that moment. I don’t know whether anyone else saw it, because I haven’t seen any mention of it on Facebook or anything like that.”

She said: “It was moving in circular motions, but also going towards the right. As it was doing that, the light started fading. There was no noise at all. It was just silence.”

It is not the first time that strange lights have been captured over Leeds. In August last year, amateur photographer Steve Wilson, 52, was left perplexed by an unidentified light source in the east of the city.

He captured footage of the distant lights flickering in and out of view from a vantage point off the A64 near Hazelwood Castle, after he’d planned to spend the evening taking pictures of wildlife using thermal imaging cameras.

“It was the strangeness of it, and the speed at which it was moving,” recalled Steve, from Cross Gates.

He added: “My mate said if it wasn’t a UFO, he doesn’t know what it was.”