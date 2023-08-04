Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A64 Leeds: Footage of strange lights above motorway sparks mystery as residents record glowing orb

Mysterious illuminations moving across the horizon in Leeds have left wildlife watchers perplexed, as they captured footage showing distant lights flickering in and out of view.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

The as yet unidentified light source was spotted on the evening of August 1 from a vantage point off the A64 near Hazelwood Castle. The light appeared to be shining in the east of the city in the footage, seen by the YEP.

For amateur nature snapper Steve Wilson, 52, the evening began like any other. He was heading out of Leeds in the direction of Tadcaster, picking up a friend along the way.

The pair, who share an enthusiasm for wildlife, had planned to spend the evening photographing their surroundings using thermal imaging cameras.

The unidentified light source was spotted on the evening of August 1 from a vantage point off the A64 near Hazelwood Castle. Photo: James Hardisty/Steve Wilson.The unidentified light source was spotted on the evening of August 1 from a vantage point off the A64 near Hazelwood Castle. Photo: James Hardisty/Steve Wilson.
The unidentified light source was spotted on the evening of August 1 from a vantage point off the A64 near Hazelwood Castle. Photo: James Hardisty/Steve Wilson.

But as they journeyed out of Leeds, a distant glowing stopped them in their tracks. They pulled over on the side of the motorway to get a better look.

“It was the strangeness of it, and the speed at which it was moving,” said Steve, from Cross Gates.

“I’ve Googled it but I can’t seem to find anything online.

“It kept going down on the horizon, then coming back up again. It would disappear, and then come back. I go out at night a lot, so I see all sorts of shooting stars and police helicopters – but I’ve never seen anything like this. It was super bizarre.”

In Steve’s footage, the white circular light is initially bright, then dims as it moves.

He added: “There are explanations for everything, but I’ve never seen anything moving like that. It changes direction too quickly for it to be a plane.

“My mate said if it wasn’t a UFO, he doesn’t know what it was.”

