A musician who wrote a song in tribute to Horsforth stabbing victim Alfie Lewis has described his friend as “the little cheeky kid you couldn’t hate”.

The video for ‘Alfie’s Song’ – which was written and performed by a friend of Alfie’s who records under the name ‘Lenz’ – was released on Thursday (November 16) and features his friends and family holding up pictures and releasing balloons in his memory.

The video, a clip of which can be viewed above, was shot on Monday by a bench on Broadgate Lane that became covered in floral tributes to the 15-year-old after his death last Tuesday (November 7).

Lenz told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he didn’t live in the same area as Alfie but became friends through their shared love of music. He said: “He was the type of kid where if you were in a bad mood and you bumped into him you would leave lifted up.

The video for 'Alfie's Song' was released this week in tribute to Alfie Lewis.

"He was just a jokester. He took the mick out of everyone and it would always be funny. He was the little cheeky kid you couldn’t hate.”

Lenz said that Alfie had “always wanted to do music” and that following his death he was compelled to write a song about him. He said: “A few people around Alfie knew I did music and asked if I’d do a song but I was thinking about it anyway.

"When I got the go ahead from his family then I knew we had to get it out.”

Some of the lyrics in the touching song include: “Can’t believe I’m about to say this, rest in peace my little bro / Another life lost to knife crime, this is a joke / We’re all missing you loads, missing your jokes / Horsforth ain't the same without you cracking your jokes.

"Alfie we do love you loads and it hurts to let go / But we will hold your name for ever and never, ever let go / Now let’s lay you down to rest, I promise this ain’t the end / I promise we will meet again, Alfie Lewis to the end.”

Lenz said that he wanted to pay tribute but also use the opportunity to highlight the devastation brought about by knife crime.

He said: “The song’s about Alfie and how much of a good kid he was but it’s about how this knife crime situation is out of hand. It’s not worth it. It ruins the life of the victim but also the life of the person holding the weapon.”

After writing and recording the song just days after Alfie’s tragic death, Lenz put the word out to others in the Horsforth community to meet at the bench where flowers and cards had been left.

He said that there was around 40 people at the gathering despite it being such short notice, saying: “I got there and I tell you now my heart sank. It goes to show how much he meant to people.”