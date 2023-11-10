A boy accused of stabbing Alfie Lewis to death looks set to stand trial in April of next year.

The 14-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning charged with the murder of 15-year-old Alfie in the Horsforth area earlier this week.

He is also charged with possession of a knife. Held in custody, he made a brief appearance for the five-minute hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his name before the Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC and no pleas were entered. A preliminary date of April 22 was set for his trial. It is expected to last between two and three weeks.

Alfie Lewis (pictured) was stabbed death in Horsforth. The boy accused of his murder appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning. (pic by WYP / National World)

He was remanded into custody and is expected to attend a pre-trial preparation hearing at Leeds Crown Court on December 8.

Alfie Lewis was attacked just before 3pm on Tuesday at the junction of Church Lane and Church Road, which is between Horsforth School and St Margaret’s Primary School.

On Wednesday, Alfie’s family paid tribute to him, saying he was known as Uncle Alfie.

A family statement read: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are. Alfie, you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

“You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie. We love you so much. Nothing will ever be the same without you.

“You will shine in the sky, as bright as you did in all our lives. I love you more than words can say, and you will always be with us forever. Love you Uncle Alfie.”

A bench on Broadgate Lane, close to where Alfie lived, has been covered in floral tributes to the teenager and has become a focal point where his friends and family have gathered to remember him.

Alfie was a former pupil of Horsforth School. Head Paul Bell said the school has been “overwhelmed by the kindness and support offered to us following the tragic loss of one of our former students”.