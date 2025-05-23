Excitement is building as a music student from Leeds is set to appear in the final of Channel 4’s The Piano.

Zak, a 19-year-old pianist from Chapeltown, Leeds, made it to the final of the hit Channel 4 show after wowing judges during a performance at Sheffield station.

Music House Leeds has supported Zak throughout his journey, providing him with a creative home and a space to grow. Zak is a regular at Music House and now shares his passion by teaching others, inspiring a new generation of young musicians.

Zak made it to the final of Channel 4's The Piano after wowing judges during a performance at Sheffield station. | Mike Pinches/Submit

Christella Litras, Creative Director at Music House Leeds, said: “Zak’s journey has been a joy to witness. He’s incredibly talented, but more than that — he’s resilient, kind and true to himself.

“We’re so proud of how far he’s come, and this moment on The Piano is just the beginning.”

Now mentored by Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste, Zak will take to the stage again this Sunday (May 25) for The Piano’s grand final - and it promises to be something very special.

Zak, who is of Pakistani and Greek Cypriot heritage, has faced significant challenges growing up — from being profiled to the pressures of street life. But music has always been his safe space, helping him rise above and reach out.

Excited to continue, Zac said: “I honestly can’t believe I’ve made it to the final – it feels like a dream. I’m beyond thrilled and so grateful to everyone who’s believed in me.

“The support I’ve had from Music House, my mentors and my community has given me the confidence to keep going, even when things were tough. Just knowing people are behind me means everything. I hope I can make them proud.”

The Piano, produced by Love Productions (The Great British Bake Off), celebrates everyday people who play music for joy, healing and connection.

Zac’s skills brought commuters at Sheffield station to a halt during the Sunday, April 27 episode.