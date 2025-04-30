The Piano Channel 4: Talented teen from Leeds stuns judges securing place at classical concert in Gateshead
Zak, 18, was among the performers featured on Sunday night’s (April 27) episode, which was filmed at Sheffield Station, showing off his impressive technical skills.
His ambitious performance saw him take on a Chopin nocturne and two pieces composed by Beethoven, which captivated both the judges and the crowd.
The youngster, who works fitting windows and doors, spoke candidly on the programme about how growing up in Chapeltown shaped his outlook and musical journey.
“There is a lot of love in Chapeltown,” said Zak. “But not everyone has got a lot of money. I was looking for music lessons, but they are really expensive - like £40 or £50. It’s stupid prices. But I found this place, Music House, that does affordable lessons.”
He also described how music provided a different way for him to express himself, challenging assumptions people might make.
“People have a certain image of what I’m going to do, like I’m going to spit a few bars,” he said. Instead, he found himself drawn to the works of the great classical composers.
Zak added: “When I play the piano, I get more respect than I normally would, and I like seeing people look at me in a different way.”
Pop sensation Mika, a judge in the competition, praised the teenager’s raw talent, describing how Zak demonstrated “natural, instinctive talent”.
At the end of the episode, he was named the sole performer to play in the series’ final concert, which will be held at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead, describing the opportunity as “mind-blowing”.
