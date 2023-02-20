Titled ‘7 Stories of Motor Neurone Disease’, the exhibition told seven unique stories of people with experience of the illness. Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE features in the exhibition, as does Jude de Vos, a retired nurse who lost her son Jody to the illness in 2017.

Last Friday, Leeds Hospitals Charity shared images showing damage to the exhibition, which was on display in Leeds city centre. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jude said: "The mindlessness of people is shocking. It was very upsetting. All our stories were showing a different perspective and raising awareness. I can’t see why anybody would have anything against raising awareness for MND. I just don’t get that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To actually have someone you love die of this is horrific and you’re damaged forever. It really upset me. It almost brought back the trauma of everything that I’d gone through. I would give my life for my son to live here.”

The exhibition shares seven unique MND stories. Image: Steve Riding