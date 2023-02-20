Mum who lost son to MND speaks of upset at damage to exhibition featuring herself and Rob Burrow in Leeds
A mum who lost her son to motor neurone disease has spoken of her upset after an exhibition featuring herself and Rob Burrow among others was damaged.
Titled ‘7 Stories of Motor Neurone Disease’, the exhibition told seven unique stories of people with experience of the illness. Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE features in the exhibition, as does Jude de Vos, a retired nurse who lost her son Jody to the illness in 2017.
Last Friday, Leeds Hospitals Charity shared images showing damage to the exhibition, which was on display in Leeds city centre. Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jude said: "The mindlessness of people is shocking. It was very upsetting. All our stories were showing a different perspective and raising awareness. I can’t see why anybody would have anything against raising awareness for MND. I just don’t get that.
"To actually have someone you love die of this is horrific and you’re damaged forever. It really upset me. It almost brought back the trauma of everything that I’d gone through. I would give my life for my son to live here.”
The exhibition has now been vandalised twice, having previously been targeted while on display in Briggate in January. Jude’s frustrations were shared by Rob Burrow’s dad Geoff, who tweeted: “How unbelievably disgusting that vandals once again damaged the MND 7 stories exhibit in Leeds! Seven wonderful stories from unbelievably brave people and families and low life scums of people have nothing better to do than damage these stories.”