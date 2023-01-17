Rob Burrow Centre: Leeds Hospitals Charity exhibition for people with motor neurone disease vandalised
A Leeds Hospitals Charity exhibition sharing the stories of people with motor neurone disease (MND) has been vandalised.
Leeds Hospitals Charity tweeted: “We wanted to let you know that unfortunately our #7Stories of #MND exhibition has recently been vandalised. We are hoping to get the missing panel replaced and back where it belongs as soon as possible.”
The 7 Stories exhibition features Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow, as well as six other people from Leeds with MND. Each person featured volunteered to share their story in support of Leeds Teaching Hospitals’ appeal to build a new Rob Burrow Centre for MND.
A spokesperson for Leeds Hospitals Charity said: “We were all saddened that our 7 Stories of MND exhibition has been cruelly vandalised after just a few days on display at its new location at Briggate. Our exhibition aims to raise awareness of the devastating impact motor neurone disease has on families and share the importance of a new specialist centre here in Leeds, and it’s unimaginable that someone would purposefully damage something that means so much to the MND community. The 7 Stories of MND exhibition will continue to be on display at Briggate until the end of this month, sharing the brutal reality of MND and the impact it has on the person living with the condition and their loved ones. We hope to replace the missing panel within the next week and that the exhibition will remain intact until it moves to its new home at the Corn Exchange in February.”
So far, the exhibition has been displayed at Leeds Train Station, Kirkgate Market, Dortmound Square and on Briggate. The 7 Stories exhibition moves to the Corn Exchange on 6 February. It then heads to the Merrion Centre, Crossgates Centre, Lands Lane and finally, Headingley Stadium on 12 May.
To donate to the Rob Burrow Centre appeal, go to the Leeds Hospitals Charity website.