LS17 6 has been declared the winner of the multi-million pound prize, meaning hundreds of neighbours living in Moortown have reason to celebrate.

Each player of the lottery within the postcode sector will win some of the money, although it will be those playing with the full winning postcode collecting the biggest cheques.

Players will find out how much they have won on September 3 at a special event at Soldiers Field, which will also feature the unveiling of the full winning postcode.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt will be presenting to the winners and said: “I can’t wait to meet our Leeds winners and give them their very own golden envelopes.