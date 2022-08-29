News you can trust since 1890
Moortown neighbours set for £3.2m prize after Leeds postcode wins in People's Postcode Lottery

A Leeds postcode is set to receive a prize of £3.2m after a People’s Postcode Lottery win.

By Tom Coates
Monday, 29th August 2022, 6:30 pm
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 6:32 pm

LS17 6 has been declared the winner of the multi-million pound prize, meaning hundreds of neighbours living in Moortown have reason to celebrate.

Each player of the lottery within the postcode sector will win some of the money, although it will be those playing with the full winning postcode collecting the biggest cheques.

Players will find out how much they have won on September 3 at a special event at Soldiers Field, which will also feature the unveiling of the full winning postcode.

LS17 6 has been declared the winner of the multi-million pound prize. Image: People's Postcode Lottery

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt will be presenting to the winners and said: “I can’t wait to meet our Leeds winners and give them their very own golden envelopes.

"I think the whole community will be buzzing with excitement for the weekend right now and I’m sure there will be plenty of smiles on Saturday.”

