Moortown neighbours set for £3.2m prize after Leeds postcode wins in People's Postcode Lottery
A Leeds postcode is set to receive a prize of £3.2m after a People’s Postcode Lottery win.
LS17 6 has been declared the winner of the multi-million pound prize, meaning hundreds of neighbours living in Moortown have reason to celebrate.
Each player of the lottery within the postcode sector will win some of the money, although it will be those playing with the full winning postcode collecting the biggest cheques.
Players will find out how much they have won on September 3 at a special event at Soldiers Field, which will also feature the unveiling of the full winning postcode.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Festival death: Police believe 16-year-old boy may have taken MDMA before falling ill
-
2
Leeds Festival death: Family's tribute to 'beautiful' boy David Celino as summer highlight ended in tragedy
-
3
Leeds Festival death: Official statement from organisers after 16-year-old boy dies in suspected drugs tragedy
-
4
Leeds crime: The 15 areas with the most offences revealed by new West Yorkshire Police figures
-
5
Leeds West Indian Carnival 2022: The parade route and full list of bus diversions
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt will be presenting to the winners and said: “I can’t wait to meet our Leeds winners and give them their very own golden envelopes.
"I think the whole community will be buzzing with excitement for the weekend right now and I’m sure there will be plenty of smiles on Saturday.”