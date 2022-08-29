19 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1979

This fantastic photo of the first of two cooling towers of Kirkstall Power Station being demolished kicks off a gallery of memories from a year in the life Leeds. This was 1979, a year which featured the opening of a new city centre base for those wanting to register births, deaths and marriages in Leeds. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive, Leeds Museums Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 18 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1978 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
King Street looking towards East Parade in April 1979. The Hotel Metropole is in the foreground right. It stands on the site of the Fourth White Cloth Hall which opened in June 1899. Quebec House on Quebec Street is the terracotta building in the background.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The window display of ladies fashions on sale at Kendall's in Trinity Street Arcade in March 1979. Four mannequins, lit by spotlighting and reflected in mirrored glass, are dressed in styles of the late 1970s.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Vicar Lane to the junction with Ludgate Hill in December 1979.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
George Street side of Kirkgate Market, looking down to the north on George Street and Harewood Street in January 1979. In the foreground are upper storeys of the market building and down below on George Street the Market Tavern can be seen.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net