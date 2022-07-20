Leeds City Council confirm plans to evict travellers on Soldiers Field in Roundhay Park

Leeds City Council are in the process of applying for a court order to evict travellers staying on Soldiers Field in Roundhay Park.

By Tom Coates
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 7:34 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 7:34 am

The council have confirmed they are aware of the situation and they have visited the encampment.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council is aware of and has now visited this encampment.

It is not the first time travellers have pitched up in Roundhay Park. Image: Google Street View

“We are in the process of applying for a court order to evict the group. At this stage, there are no grounds for the use of Section 61 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with local ward members, police and the local community.”

It is not the first time travellers have set up camp in the grounds of Roundhay Park.

When they did so in the summer of 2018, the council announced they were “taking the required steps to seek potential removal as soon as possible”.