Leeds City Council confirm plans to evict travellers on Soldiers Field in Roundhay Park

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council is aware of and has now visited this encampment.

It is not the first time travellers have pitched up in Roundhay Park. Image: Google Street View

“We are in the process of applying for a court order to evict the group. At this stage, there are no grounds for the use of Section 61 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with local ward members, police and the local community.”

It is not the first time travellers have set up camp in the grounds of Roundhay Park.