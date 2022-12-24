Mission Christmas delivers gifts to 16,000 West Yorkshire children thanks to 'incredible generosity' - and a huge £30,000 Leeds United donation
Thousands of children in Leeds and West Yorkshire will wake up to Christmas presents thanks to the “incredible generosity” of toy appeal supporters.
Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by Pulse 1’s charity Cash for Kids, which aims to give Santa a helping hand in getting presents to those in communities who may otherwise go without.
Supported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the appeal invites people in Leeds and the surrounding area to donate toys and gifts for disadvantaged children at local drop-off points or to make a donation online. Gifts put under the tree during the YEP’s carol service at Leeds Minster also go to Mission Christmas.
Announcing the results of this year’s appeal, Pulse 1 Breakfast Show hosts Mylo and Rosie said: “For many families, 2022 has been a continuous and devastating financial struggle, with many facing the prospect of not being able to give their children a present this Christmas.
"We’re so happy that thanks to the incredible generosity of our listeners, we’re able to deliver joy to 16,000 children in our community. We couldn’t have done it without you – thank you.”
This year, Mission Christmas also benefited from a massive £30,000 cash donation from Leeds United. B&M Bargains and B&M home stores supported the campaign again by hosting drop-off points for gifts at all their stores, as well as donating toys totalling £1,500.
Other supporters included Leeds man Pete Benefer, who completed a daily half marathon for his very own 12 days of Christmas challenge – complete with Santa suit.
The team at Cash for Kids worked tirelessly throughout December ensuring that gifts reached the homes of the children who need them most. The charity works with many local grass-root organisations as well as social workers, head teachers and the emergency services who nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.
As struggling families brace themselves for predicted fuel rises in April, the charity will be continuing its work to make a difference to the lives of disadvanted children. Visit www.pulse1.co.uk/cashforkids to make a contribution or find out more about how you can get involved in supporting the charity.