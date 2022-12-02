Yorkshire Evening Post readers proved as generous as ever when they turned out for our annual carol service, raising funds for local good causes and donating gifts that will spread joy this Christmas.

The Venerable Paddy Benson, associate priest in the Parish of Leeds City, led the traditional service on December 1 at Leeds Minster. Meanwhile, YEP editor Joseph Keith, lifestyle specialist Abbey Maclure and reporter Abigail Whistance each gave readings alongside BBC Leeds Radio presenter Andrew Edwards.

Donations collected at the door will support the work of the Minster and Martin House Children's Hospice, while presents left under the Christmas tree will be go to the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas Appeal backed by the YEP.

The congregation was treated to performances from the Minster Choir and the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band, as well as being invited to join in with many of the carols.

Photographer Jonathon Gawthorpe captured the festive magic with these pictures from the event.

1. YEP Brass The YEP Brass play at the traditional carol service at Leeds Minister every year and welcomed the guests. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

2. The Choir of Leeds Minster The Leeds Minster Choir got everyone in the Christmas spirit. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3. Associate Priest in the Parish of Leeds City The Venerable Paddy Benson Associate Priest in the Parish of Leeds City welcomed the guests and led the service. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

4. The YEP Brass and the Choir of Leeds Minster Leeds Minster was filled with the voices of people singing carols, the choir and the brass band. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales