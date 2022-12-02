Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Service 2022: 15 festive photos from the event at Leeds Minster
Yorkshire Evening Post readers proved as generous as ever when they turned out for our annual carol service, raising funds for local good causes and donating gifts that will spread joy this Christmas.
The Venerable Paddy Benson, associate priest in the Parish of Leeds City, led the traditional service on December 1 at Leeds Minster. Meanwhile, YEP editor Joseph Keith, lifestyle specialist Abbey Maclure and reporter Abigail Whistance each gave readings alongside BBC Leeds Radio presenter Andrew Edwards.
Donations collected at the door will support the work of the Minster and Martin House Children's Hospice, while presents left under the Christmas tree will be go to the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas Appeal backed by the YEP.
The congregation was treated to performances from the Minster Choir and the Yorkshire Evening Post Brass Band, as well as being invited to join in with many of the carols.
Photographer Jonathon Gawthorpe captured the festive magic with these pictures from the event.