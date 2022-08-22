Missing mother and daughter found safe by Leeds police over a week after disappearance
A missing mother and daughter from Leeds have been found safe and well after an extensive police search.
Aasia Majeed, aged 35, and her 22-month-old daughter were reported missing by family on Friday, August 12.
Police issued multiple appeals as concern grew for the missing pair.
Last week CCTV footage of them in a supermarket in Harehills on August 7 before they went missing was widely circulated.
In a short statement West Yorkshire Police said:
"Aasia Majeed and her daughter have been found. Thanks for sharing our messages.”