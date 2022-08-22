News you can trust since 1890
Missing mother and daughter found safe by Leeds police over a week after disappearance

A missing mother and daughter from Leeds have been found safe and well after an extensive police search.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:11 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:12 am

Aasia Majeed, aged 35, and her 22-month-old daughter were reported missing by family on Friday, August 12.

Police issued multiple appeals as concern grew for the missing pair.

Aasia Majeed, aged 35, and her 22-month-old daughter were reported missing by family on Friday, August 12. Picture: WYP

Last week CCTV footage of them in a supermarket in Harehills on August 7 before they went missing was widely circulated.

In a short statement West Yorkshire Police said:

"Aasia Majeed and her daughter have been found. Thanks for sharing our messages.”

