'Miracle' as stolen blind hedgehog is found on Leeds roadside

The owner of a blind hedgehog stolen four days ago in Leeds has spoken of his relief after the animal was returned unharmed.

Frank Tett, 80, said Stephen the hedgehog was discovered still inside his carrier box by a couple walking their dog near in Middleton on Wednesday.

Stephen was taken when a van was stolen from outside Barcalys in Albion Street.

-> Fears for defenceless blind hedgehog as thieves steal rescue hospital's van in Leeds city centre

Mr Tett feared the animal would never be returned after it was taken along with his van from a market in Albion Street on Saturday morning.

But on Wednesday, his wife, Veronica, 78, received a phone call to say Stephen was alive and well.

Mr Tett said: "My wife answered the call and just burst into tears. We had both come to the realisation that he was probably dead.

"I just can't believe it. Miracles do happen. I think he had been watered and fed a bit because he was not starving when we collected him.

"As soon as he heard my voice he came straight to the front of the carrier box and put his nose in the air."

Stephen had been cared for by Mr Tett and his wife at their injured hedgehog charity in North Lincolnshire since he was sprayed with chemicals and blinded earlier this year.

Mr Tett said he had travelled thousands of miles with Stephen to various shows and markets to raise money for Andrew's Hedgehog Hospital, which they run from Appleby near Scunthorpe.

-> Hundreds raised for hedgehog rescue after thieves steal their van in Leeds

Stephen had been inside a grey cat carrier box on the seat of Mr Tett's van when it was stolen.

He said the hedgehog, which is just over a year old, had been found by a couple alongside a bag containing business cards for their charity.

Mr Tett said after they received a call from the couple, they drove about 60 miles into the city to collect Stephen.

"The couple had taken him back home and said they couldn't just leave him there," Mr Tett said.

"We did offer them a reward, but they said 'don't be silly' and instead gave our charity a donation. They were lovely."

He said the van has still not been found.

West Yorkshire Police said a Vauxhall Combo van was stolen from Albion Place, Leeds, at around 8.22am on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190420109."