Hundreds raised for hedgehog rescue after thieves steal their van in Leeds

Support has flooded in for an animal rescue who had their van stolen with a blind hedgehog inside at the weekend.

Hundreds has been raised for Andrew's Hedgehog Rescue after the theft in Leeds city centre on Saturday morning.

Albion Street, where the hedgehog rescue's transportation van was stolen on Saturday

The Scunthorpe-based charity had been visiting for a market stall to highlight the plight of hedgehogs, and had the van parked near Albion Place when it was taken at around 8.15am.

Witnesses reported seeing two men get in the white Vauxhall Combo and drive off.

Concerns are high for the hedgehog who was inside at the time, who is blind.

READ MORE: Fears for defenceless blind hedgehog as thieves steal rescue hospital's van in Leeds city centre

A fundraising page has since been set up to support the charity in buying a new van.

The GoFundMe page said: "We are raising money in aid of Andrew's Hedgehog Hospital and every donation will help.

"The donations will help to buy them a new van to replace theirs, which was stolen in Leeds, on Saturday 17th August, with a blind hedgehog still inside.

"As you can imagine everyone is devastated. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us."

The page so far has raised £120 of its £5,000 goal. You can donate here.