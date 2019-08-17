Fears for defenceless blind hedgehog as thieves steal rescue hospital's van in Leeds city centre

Detectives are trying to find a hedgehog rescue van after it was stolen in Leeds city centre on Saturday morning.

Fears are mounting for the welfare of a blind hedgehog who was inside the Vauxhall van when it was driven off by thieves on Albion Street.

Two men were reportedly seen to jump into the van, which was parked outside Barclays bank, and drive off. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are investigating the theft.

Andrew's Hedgehog Hospital, which is based in Scunthorpe, has issued an urgent appeal for anyone who spots the van or who has information.

In a Facebook post, the Hospital wrote: "At approximately 8.15am in Leeds our hedgehog transport van was stolen from outside Barclays Bank in Albion Place.

"The reg number is EJ05OCH and the van is a white Vauxhall Combo.

"Two men were seen jumping in and driving off at speed. Inside the van is a live hedgehog who is blind. so could everyone please keep looking and reporting to police if they see the van.

"The hog was being transported in a cat carrier and needs special care.

"This is now very URGENT and if the two men see this can we please have our hedgehog back. We will offer a reward for the safe return of the hedgehog. Just put it somewhere where we can pick it up."

It is understood the van was parked in the city centre as the owner of the hospital was bringing the hedgehog to a market stall in the city centre to raise awareness of plight suffered by the creatures.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed they received reports of a Vauxhall Combo van being stolen at 8.22am.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.