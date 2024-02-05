Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a world-class sound system and an unmissable atmosphere, the fan park is set to bring thousands of people together to watch the action.

It will be set up at TESTBED, on Hunslet Lane, as company 4TheFans promised entertainment including DJ sets and competitions.

There will also be commentary from former Leeds United star Danny Mills.

4TheFans is bringing a huge fan park to Leeds for the Euros 2024. Photo: 4TheFans.

Already available to book are England v Servia on June 16; England v Denmark on June 20; and England v Slovenia on June 25.

The organisers said: “Euro 2024 will deliver a month of high-octane football matches from June 14 to July 14 and 4TheFans fan parks will deliver the most entertaining, friendly and inclusive way to experience these matches – much more engaging than watching in a pub or traditional fan-zone.”

“4TheFans know how to create an atmosphere second only to being at the match itself and are ready with the celebratory special FX such as pyrotechnics and CO2 cannons as the ball hits the back of the net.”