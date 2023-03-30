Mike Tindall has hinted at plans for his family to visit the countryside this Easter in a video offering safety advice.

The I’m A Celeb star, 44, from Otley, is married to Zara (nee.Phillips) who is the granddaughter of the late Queen and the daughter of Princess Anne.

Mike and Zara Tindall attend the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

The former rugby player shared an Instagram reel about how to stay safe in the countryside with his over 586,000 followers.

“I love the great outdoors and will be making the most of the beautiful British countryside this Easter. If, like me, you’re planning some time out and about with the family over the coming weeks, make sure to follow the MOD’s guidance to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe,” Mike captioned the post.

In the video, the former England rugby captain talked about his love for the outdoors before introducing viewers to the day he spent with military officers.

He walked through Sailsbury Plain training facility , which is land that is accessible to the public at certain times, but is also where the armed forces bring their troops and vehicles for realistic training experiences. While spending a day in military shoes, he informed viewers of the dangers of visiting an active military ground if you are not cautious.

“It’s pretty important they [the public and troops] don’t mix,” Mike said.

5 Rifles Warrior Commander, Jordan Brown, talked to Mike about a close call the troops had had when a dog walker, walking with their dog off the lead, chased the dog into the live firing range after it started running.

With dog walkers, cyclists and pedestrians able to walk so close to active military grounds, perhaps not even suspecting a tank might come round the corner, Mike and military officers advised the public to follow safety guidelines to protect themselves and the troops.

Mike concluded the video with three pieces of advice for members of the public:

Don’t enter prohibited areas, and observe safety information including red flags, fences, signs and by-laws while on military land. Stick to the public paths Always check live firing times

