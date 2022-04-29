The museum has partnered with The Wellcome Collection to bring Regarding Forests installation to The Thackray, which organisers say "evokes an atmosphere of tranquillity and provides visitors with a space to rest and relax".

Translating the power of these ancient forests, Chrystel Lebas’ installation seeks to provide a "restorative encounter that reminds us of our reliance on the natural world".

The photos will be accompanied with a soundscape.

Lebas’ photographs will be accompanied by a soundscape composed with the noises of birds and wind recorded on location. The installation is complemented with a scent of petrichor that evokes the smell of the forest floor after it has rained.

Another event, set to be a highlight of the season, will be 'On the Trail of Tranquillity’, a series of themed walks in Beckett Street Cemetery and hosted by Balbir Singh Dance Company.

Inspired by Regarding Forests, the local dance company will flavour their walks with interpretive art, dance and poetry performances.

May’s half term holiday will also provide an opportunity for kids to get involved in Thackray’s Tranquillity Season with a series of fun family activities including ‘Pop-Up Potions’ and the ‘Wish Forest’.

Dr Ruth Quinn, the programme curator for Thackray Museum of Medicine said: “Finding space for tranquillity in our lives is so important for our well-being. There’s no better place to find it than in our woods and green spaces. At Thackray, we know it’s not easy to find nature in our urban environment so, in collaboration with Wellcome, we’ve tried to bring a bit of the forest into the heart of Leeds through our Tranquillity season.