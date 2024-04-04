Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Cooper, 55, has lived on Dolphin Road in Middleton for more than 30 years but said he was now considering selling his home as the result of a new retail park being built outside his home.

The new St Georges Retail Park is being constructed on a former brownfield site that has stood unused for several years, but its size and proximity to houses nearby has faced criticism.

Speaking on behalf of her son, Margaret Cooper, 77, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "This enormous monstrosity is slap bang in front of his house and is now all he can see out of every window and door.

"He keeps his curtains shut so that he can't see it and I go down and open them as otherwise it is pitch black in there."

The 65,000sq ft retail park, located next to the Asda at the Middleton ring road, is expected to open in autumn 2024.

It promises to provide “new quality units, and a diverse mix of retailers in a prime location,” alongside a host of new jobs.

Margaret has claimed that Mark, who recently returned to work after suffering a heart attack in September, is being woken up at 7am each day by noise coming from the building site.

She added: "The other two main buildings on the sight are not as tall and do not directly overlook any houses so I don't understand why this one couldn't have been moved further inward.

"I struggle to understand why when planning this development nobody considered the people who will have to live in its shadow.

"It just towers over the houses and wherever you look you just see this. He's now worrying about the value of his home and who would want to buy it if he chooses to sell."

A 21,000sq ft unit at the site is set to be occupied by a new Aldi store and a B&M store is also planned.

Proposals for the development were first put forward in 2016, before being granted planning permission three years later in April 2019.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: "Planning permission for St Georges Retail Park was granted in 2019, with all relevant matters – including the height of the proposed development and proximity to houses – being given full and proper consideration.

"As part of its responsibilities as the local planning authority, the council notified people in the area about the planning application via site notices and an advert in the local press.

"People with concerns about a possible breach of planning conditions at any location in Leeds are encouraged to make a report to the council via our website."

According to an image on Savills website, shoppers at the new retail park will also be able to grab a sausage roll at a new Greggs, and a coffee at a Costa Coffee, although the estate agent has not confirmed anything as of yet.

The website lists five further available units, including two 1,275 square feet units, one 1,300 square feet unit, one 1,675 square feet unit and a larger 2,680 square feet unit.