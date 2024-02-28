Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, developers Rothstone Estates and CPT released drone images showing the progress made on the 65,000 square feet St Georges Retail Park in Middleton.

The retail centre is being constructed on a former brownfield site that has stood unused for several years, and is due to be completed in July 2024 before opening to the public in the autumn.

Aldi and B&M are already set to open at the new retail park in Middleton. Picture by Savills

So far, it has been confirmed by estate agents Savills, which is advising the development, that a 21,000 square feet unit will be occupied by a new Aldi store, with a B&M also set to open in one of the units.

According to an image on Savills website, shoppers at the new retail park will also be able to grab a sausage roll at a new Greggs, and a coffee at a Costa Coffee, although the estate agent has not confirmed anything as of yet.

The website lists five available units, including two 1,275 square feet units, one 1,300 square feet unit, one 1,675 square feet unit and a larger 2,680 square feet unit.

Ian Hare, director of out of town retail at Savills Leeds, said earlier this month: “St Georges Retail Park is a new development and upon completion, the scheme will provide new quality units, and a diverse mix of retailers in a prime location.