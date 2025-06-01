Mel B and Spice Girls stars party at Leeds city centre bar Habbibi as singer celebrates 50th birthday
The Spice Girl, who was born in Hyde Park, made an appearance at Habbibi last night (May 31) - the glamorous rooftop venue perched atop Victoria Gate - where she partied with Mel C and Emma Bunton.
In a reel shared on Instagram, Mel B could be seen dancing the night away in a dazzling sequin leopard print mini dress complete with dramatic shoulder pads.
Two of her fellow Spice Girls - who jetted in to join the birthday girl - could also be seen celebrating the occasion.
Also spotted in the crowd was Leeds comedian Leigh Francis, best known for his alter ego Keith Lemon.
In her post, Mel B said: “Heres to 50 !!! And allll thats to come”
She was sent birthday wishes online from a number of stars, including Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell, who said: “#Happy 50th birthday @officialmelb wishing you a very wonderful year ahead.”
Victoria Beckham also sent her love, with a post that read: “Happy birthday @officalmelb!! Kisses xx.”
Mel B became one of the biggest pop stars in the world when she was just a teenager. In 2022, she was recognised by the later Queen for her work with Women’s Aid.
Born in Hyde Park in 1975, she studied performing arts at Intake High School.
Rooftop restaurant Habbibi opened to much fanfare last year, taking over the former East 59th restaurant and bar in Victoria Gate.
It was described by bosses at the time as “a hotspot for food enthusiasts seeking a vibrant dining experience”.
